Morocco To Reduce Lightning In Public Places By 30% - Interior Ministry

Published October 28, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Morocco to Reduce Lightning in Public Places by 30% - Interior Ministry

Moroccan authorities will reduce lighting in public places by up to 30% in an effort to save energy, Morocco's Hespress news agency reported, citing an order from the country's interior ministry

According to the media, the ministry plans to reduce lighting in public places by 20-30% in the coming days in order to save electricity in view of the difficult economic situation following the COVID-19 epidemic and rising energy prices.

After 11 p.m. local time lighting of residential areas, the main city roads, public parks, stadiums, entertainment centers and beaches will be reduced, the media said, adding that state organizations also required to abandon excessive lighting of premises and not use air conditioners and heaters unnecessarily.

Since 2021, energy prices across the globe have been surging as part of post-COVID economic recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have accelerated the growth, hitting many countries worldwide.

