Morocco Toughens COVID-19 Response Measures, Imposes Curfew - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Morocco is toughening restrictive measures to combat COVID-19, including imposing curfew at night throughout the country, the MAP news agency reported.

The new restrictive measures will take effect December 23 for a period of three weeks.

According to the government's statement, curfew is being introduced throughout the country from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Celebrations, public and private gatherings are prohibited.

Restaurants, cafes, shops and shopping malls will be open until 8 p.

m. local time (3 p.m. GMT). Restaurants in Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier will be completely closed for three weeks.

In addition, all previously introduced restrictive measures are retained.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, more than 418,000 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in the country. A total of 7,000 patients have died, more than 380,000 people have recovered.

