UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Upholds Jail Terms For Sahrawis Over 2010 Killings

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

Morocco upholds jail terms for Sahrawis over 2010 killings

A Moroccan appeals court has upheld jail sentences ranging up to life for 23 Sahrawis over the killings of security personnel a decade ago, a defence lawyer said

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A Moroccan appeals court has upheld jail sentences ranging up to life for 23 Sahrawis over the killings of security personnel a decade ago, a defence lawyer said.

Morocco and the rebel Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the disputed Western Sahara territory, have accused each other of provoking deadly clashes between police and Sahrawi protesters at a camp for displaced people in Gdeim Izik in November 2010.

"The Court of Cassation on Wednesday dismissed all the appeals" of the 23 defendants, Mohamed Fadel Leili told AFP. "This is the final decision."The appeals court's decision comes amid heightened tensions in the territory, where the two sides have traded regular fire since a three-decade UN-backed ceasefire broke down earlier this month.

The 23 defendants were found guilty in 2013 by a military court which sentenced them to jail terms ranging from 20 years to life.

Related Topics

Fire Police Jail Independence November All From Court

Recent Stories

Islooites demand more burial places as population ..

1 minute ago

ZHO, Al Jalila Foundation organise new cycle of &# ..

11 minutes ago

Locals alongwith Pak Army laid their lives for the ..

4 minutes ago

'Routier' restaurants offer French truckers a life ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of Yousuf Mirza bail ..

6 minutes ago

AJK moves to furnish remote areas with fully equip ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.