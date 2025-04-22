Morocco Volunteers On Sahara Clean-up Mission
M'HAMID EL GHIZLANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) It may be the gateway to the vast Sahara desert, but that doesn't mean it's free of that modern scourge of the environment -- the rubbish humanity discards.
In southern Morocco, volunteers are hunting for waste embedded in the sand, and they don't have to look far.
Bottles, plastic bags -- "there are all kinds", noted one helper who has come forward to join the initiative cleaning up the edge of a village bordering the Sahara.
The initiative marks the 20th International Nomads Festival, which is held in mid-April every year in M'Hamid El Ghizlane in Zagora province in southeast Morocco.
Some 50 people, gloved and equipped with rubbish bags, toiled away for five hours -- and collected between 400 and 600 kilos of waste, the organisers estimated.
"Clean-up initiatives usually focus on beaches and forests," festival founder Nouredine Bougrab, who lives in the village of some 6,600 people, told AFP.
"But the desert also suffers from pollution.
"
The campaign brings together artists, activists and foreign tourists, and is a call for the "world's deserts to be protected", said the 46-year-old.
Bougrab said the clean-up began at the northern entrance of the village "which was badly affected by pollution" and extended through to the other end of town and the beginning of the "Great Desert".
The rubbish is "mainly linked to the massive production of plastic products, low recycling rates and atmospheric pollutants carried by the wind", said anthropologist Mustapha Naimi.
Morocco has a population of almost 37 million and they generate about 8.2 million tons of household waste each year, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.
"This is equivalent to 811 times the weight of the Eiffel Tower -- enough to fill 2,780 Olympic swimming pools with compacted waste," said Hassan Chouaouta, an international expert in sustainable strategic development.
Of this amount, "between six and seven percent" is recycled, he said.
