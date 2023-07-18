Morocco Wants to Create Coal Hub Involving Russia - Deputy Head of Business Council

Morocco would like to create a coal hub in the country with Russia's participation, as the electricity sector in the country runs mostly on coal, and 80% of Moroccan coal comes from Russia, Deputy Head of the Russian-Moroccan Business Council Razha Shafik El' Ali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Morocco would like to create a coal hub in the country with Russia's participation, as the electricity sector in the country runs mostly on coal, and 80% of Moroccan coal comes from Russia, Deputy Head of the Russian-Moroccan business Council Razha Shafik El' Ali said on Tuesday.

"The electricity sector in Morocco today uses 65% coal, and Morocco imports coal from Russia, 80% of Moroccan coal comes from Russia. And in this regard, our partners in Morocco have proposed an interesting scheme, which is the creation of a coal hub in Morocco," El' Ali said a press conference.

He noted that Morocco's geographical position allows this thanks to the location of Moroccan ports in different water areas.

Morocco is a state in North Africa washed by the Mediterranean Sea in the north and the Atlantic Ocean in the west, bordering Algeria and Mauritania. The country is one of Russia's leading trade and economic partners in Africa and the Arab world.