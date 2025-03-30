Morocco 'water Highway' Averts Crisis In Big Cities But Doubts Over Sustainability
Kenitra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Morocco is spending hundreds of millions of Dollars on tapping northern rivers to supply water to parched cities farther south but experts question the sustainability of the project in the face of climate change.
The North African kingdom has spent $728 million so far on what it dubs a "water highway" to redirect the surplus flow of the Sebou River to meet the drinking water needs of capital Rabat and economic hub Casablanca, according to official figures.
In the future, it plans to tap other northern rivers to extend the project to the southern city of Marrakesh.
Officials say the project has been a success in heading off the immediate threat to the water supply of the country's most populous region.
"Transferring surplus water from the Sebou basin in the north allowed us to prevent about 12 million people from running out of water," said senior agriculture ministry official Mahjoub Lahrache.
In late 2023, the capital Rabat and its surrounding region came perilously close to running out of water when the main reservoir supplying the city ran dry.
Morocco has long suffered from extreme disparities in rainfall between the Atlas mountain ranges and the semi-arid and desert regions farther south.
"Fifty-three percent of rainfall occurs in just seven percent of the national territory," Water Minister Nizar Baraka told AFP.
In the past, rainfall in the Atlas ranges has created sufficient surplus flow on most northern rivers for them to reach the ocean even in the driest months of the year.
It is those surpluses that the "water highway" project seeks to tap.
A diversion dam has been built in the city of Kenitra, just inland from the Atlantic coast, to hold back the flow of the Sebou River before it enters the ocean.
The water is then treated and transported along a 67-kilometre (42-mile) underground canal to supply residents of Rabat and Casablanca.
Inaugurated last August, the "water highway" had supplied more than 700 million cubic metres (24.7 billion cubic feet) of drinking water to the two urban areas by early March, according to official figures.
But experts question how long the Sebou and other northern rivers will continue to generate water surpluses that can be tapped.
