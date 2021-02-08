UrduPoint.com
Morocco Welcomes Election Of Transitional Executive Authority In Libya - Foreign Minister

Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Morocco Welcomes Election of Transitional Executive Authority in Libya - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority in Libya.

"The Kingdom of Morocco welcomes the election of the transitional executive authority in brotherly Libya at the political dialogue forum under the auspices of the UN," Bourita said in a statement on Twitter.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. The LPDF elected Mohammad Younes Menfi, former ambassador of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) to Greece, as the new head of the Presidency Council.

Libya has been torn by internal conflicts since 2011 when its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered.

The North African country has been split between rival administrations for years, with the western part being controlled by the Government of National Accord and the eastern part by the Libyan National Army.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the GNA Fayez Sarraj welcomed the election of the transitional executive authority in Libya. The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has also expressed support to the new government.

In early November, the warring sides agreed to launch the UN-led talks to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis. In mid-November, participants agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country.

