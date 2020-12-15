UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco's Ambassador Says Washington's Stance On W.Sahara Independent Of US Administration

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Morocco's Ambassador Says Washington's Stance on W.Sahara Independent of US Administration

The recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara is "a constant position" of Washington regardless of which administration occupies the White House, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara is "a constant position" of Washington regardless of which administration occupies the White House, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik.

Last week, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation in a row this year to normalize the diplomatic ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States. Under the peace agreement, US President Donald Trump's administration has granted the North African country the recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, a subject of conflict between Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

"These [US-Morocco] relations are not cyclical. They have always transcended the various administrations. Support for the Moroccan initiative for autonomy is a constant position of the United States," Bouchaara said when asked to comment on a possible stance of US President-Elect Joe Biden on the matter.

The ambassador added that Trump's decision to support Morocco's claim on the disputed region was "a strong political and legal act," as it has been secured by a presidential decree and not a simple statement.

Morocco has been pushing for the autonomy of the Western Sahara, which is also a former Spanish colony, in a long-term conflict with the Polisario Front movement. In 1976, the latter established the SADR Republic in the desert area of the disputed region, mostly controlled by Morocco, and has been pushing for a referendum on self-determination be held under UN control, as the latter does not recognize SADR.

Trump's decision on Western Sahara has changed the United States' long-standing approach in the wake of escalation of military hostilities in the region. It has outraged the Polisario Front movement and was also denounced by Russia and several other states.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Russia Washington White House Trump United States Morocco Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Seoul Says No Signs of Provocations So Far as Nort ..

37 seconds ago

Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Expla ..

39 seconds ago

Up to 52% of Cyberattacks on Russia's Sensitive Ta ..

41 seconds ago

Russia's Lavrov Invites Foreign Minister of Bosnia ..

18 minutes ago

Irish Data Protection Commission Fines Twitter $54 ..

18 minutes ago

Man injured in cracker attack at Karachi Universit ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.