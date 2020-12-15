The recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara is "a constant position" of Washington regardless of which administration occupies the White House, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara is "a constant position" of Washington regardless of which administration occupies the White House, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik.

Last week, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation in a row this year to normalize the diplomatic ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States. Under the peace agreement, US President Donald Trump's administration has granted the North African country the recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, a subject of conflict between Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

"These [US-Morocco] relations are not cyclical. They have always transcended the various administrations. Support for the Moroccan initiative for autonomy is a constant position of the United States," Bouchaara said when asked to comment on a possible stance of US President-Elect Joe Biden on the matter.

The ambassador added that Trump's decision to support Morocco's claim on the disputed region was "a strong political and legal act," as it has been secured by a presidential decree and not a simple statement.

Morocco has been pushing for the autonomy of the Western Sahara, which is also a former Spanish colony, in a long-term conflict with the Polisario Front movement. In 1976, the latter established the SADR Republic in the desert area of the disputed region, mostly controlled by Morocco, and has been pushing for a referendum on self-determination be held under UN control, as the latter does not recognize SADR.

Trump's decision on Western Sahara has changed the United States' long-standing approach in the wake of escalation of military hostilities in the region. It has outraged the Polisario Front movement and was also denounced by Russia and several other states.