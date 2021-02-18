UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Covers Over 2 Million People - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:40 AM

Morocco's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Covers Over 2 Million People - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign in Morocco, which started at the end of January, has covered more than 2 million people, the kingdom's Health Ministry said.

According to the latest statistics from the ministry, 2,081,013 people were vaccinated by Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has exceeded 479,000, including 8,517 fatal cases. More than 461,000 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Morocco January From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

5 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

7 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

7 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

6 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.