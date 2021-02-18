CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign in Morocco, which started at the end of January, has covered more than 2 million people, the kingdom's Health Ministry said.

According to the latest statistics from the ministry, 2,081,013 people were vaccinated by Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has exceeded 479,000, including 8,517 fatal cases. More than 461,000 patients have recovered.