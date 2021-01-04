UrduPoint.com
Morocco's Foreign Exchange Reserves Up To 34.4 Bln USD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:57 PM

Morocco's foreign exchange reserves up to 34.4 bln USD

Morocco's overseas trade reserves elevated to 34.4 billion U.S. dollars by Dec. 25, up 25.9 percent year on year, Moroccan central bank said in a periodical report published on Monday

The reserves are the equivalent of seven months of imports, compared to five months during the same period in 2019, the report added.

Total imports and exports dropped respectively by 15.9 percent and 8.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns, it said.

