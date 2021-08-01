DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) King of Morocco Mohammed VI has voiced readiness to work together with Algeria without preconditions.

In his Throne Day speech on Saturday, Mohammed VI said, as quoted by Morocco World news that he was "not satisfied with the current state of our relations, for it does not serve our peoples' interests, nor is it acceptable to a great many countries.

"

The Kind said that relations between Morocco and Algeria should be based on trust, dialogue, and good neighborliness.

Mohammed VI said that Morocco was ready to work together with Algeria "without conditions" for the development of bilateral ties and that borders between the two countries should not be closed, as it is "incompatible with a natural right and intrinsic legal principles."

Algeria closed the borders with Morocco in 1994. Relations between the two countries have been marred by diplomatic tensions over the disputed Western Sahara region.