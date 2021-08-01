UrduPoint.com

Morocco's King Calls For Cooperation With Algeria 'Without Conditions'

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:10 AM

Morocco's King Calls For Cooperation With Algeria 'Without Conditions'

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) King of Morocco Mohammed VI has voiced readiness to work together with Algeria without preconditions.

In his Throne Day speech on Saturday, Mohammed VI said, as quoted by Morocco World news that he was "not satisfied with the current state of our relations, for it does not serve our peoples' interests, nor is it acceptable to a great many countries.

"

The Kind said that relations between Morocco and Algeria should be based on trust, dialogue, and good neighborliness.

Mohammed VI said that Morocco was ready to work together with Algeria "without conditions" for the development of bilateral ties and that borders between the two countries should not be closed, as it is "incompatible with a natural right and intrinsic legal principles."

Algeria closed the borders with Morocco in 1994. Relations between the two countries have been marred by diplomatic tensions over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Related Topics

World Algeria Morocco

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

7 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

7 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

7 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

7 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

7 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.