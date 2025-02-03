Open Menu

Morocco’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 13.3% In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Morocco’s unemployment rate in 2024 rose to 13.3%, showing a slight increase from 13% in 2023, according to data released on Monday by a government commission.

The Commission for Planning (HCP) said that the number of unemployed individuals increased by 58,000 in 2024 to reach 1,638,000 nationwide.

The unemployment rate in urban areas remained high at 16.9%, while it rose from 6.3% to 6.8% in rural areas, it added.

According to the commission, the youth unemployment rate stood at 36.7% among those aged 15-24.

Despite these figures, Morocco’s labor market created 82,000 new jobs in 2024, the commission said.

It projected that the North African nation will achieve a 3.8% GDP growth in 2025 due to expansion in the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors.

