Morozov Collection Artworks In Preparation for Return to Russia - Louis Vuitton Foundation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The paintings presented at the exhibition "The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" in Paris are currently being prepared for shipment to Russia, the Fondation Louis Vuitton, which hosted the exhibition, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The exhibition is over. The paintings are being removed, and everything is in process to transfer them to (Russian) museums," the foundation said.

The Russian embassy in Paris confirmed the return of the paintings, with the exact date unspecified as they will be transferred at different times.

"Paintings from the Morozov collection are being prepared for shipment to Russia," the Russian embassy in Paris told Sputnik.

"The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition includes works of art from Russia's most prominent museums, including the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts and the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. The collection features works by celebrated European artists such as Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, including Russian artists Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Ilya Repin and Valentin Serov. The exhibition was running from September 22 to April 3.