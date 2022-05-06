Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Their Return From Paris - Tretyakov Gallery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Some of the artworks from the Morozov collection are already displayed at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow after they were brought back from Paris, gallery's head Zelfira Tregulova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Some of the artworks from the Morozov collection are already displayed at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow after they were brought back from Paris, gallery's head Zelfira Tregulova said on Friday.

On Thursday, Tregulova said that all 33 artworks have returned to the museum "in perfect condition without any changes in preservation." She also mentioned that the gallery will participate in the summer exhibition of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, similar to the one that was in Paris.

"The works that are not involved in Pushkin Museum's exhibition have returned to the (gallery's) hall," Tregulova told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The gallery's head referred to the two artworks by Konstantin Korovin and two by Valentin Serov.

On Thursday, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said that the collection, consisting of more than 160 masterpieces from the French and Russian painters, returned to Russia after months of uncertainty amid Russia's operation in Ukraine.

"The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition, which ran in Paris from September 22 to April 3, brought together a selection of works by Manet, Rodin, Monet, Pissarro, Toulouse-Lautrec, Renoir, Sisley, Cézanne, Gaugin, Van Gogh, Repin, Korovin, Serov, Malevich and others. It was visited by over one million people.