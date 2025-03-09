Morris milestone as stylish Sounders crush LAFC

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Seattle Sounders turned on the style as they thumped Western Conference rivals Los Angeles FC 5-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The two clubs have been dominant forces in the West in recent years but Seattle, who beat LAFC in last year's Conference semi-finals, ran away with the game in the second half at Lumen Field.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, drafted out of college by Seattle and brought up from their reserve club Tacoma Defiance, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a clinical finish after cutting in from the right.

LAFC pulled level seven minutes before half-time through homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz, who poked home from the close-range after a scramble.

But the Sounders got back in front through Paul Rothrock's thundering drive from outside of the box in the 57th minute and Jordan Morris made it 3-1 with his 87th goal for the club making him Seattle's all-time top scorer.

LAFC were ragged at the back and lacked punch in attack where former France international Olivier Giroud was once again ineffective.

A smart finish from Cristian Roldan made it 4-1 in the 84th minute before the visitors restored some pride in stoppage time thanks to a determined solo run and finish from David Martinez.

But there was still time for the Sounders to add one more with Albert Rusnak turning in a low cross from Georgi Minoungou to complete the rout.

For Seattle-born Morris, 30, a product of the Sounders youth system, it was a day to remember as he replaced Raul Ruidiaz at the top of the club's scoring charts.

"It means everything. I've talked about it for a long time, my drive on scoring goals, that's what I want to do, what I can bring to the team," he said.

"Being a local guy here, growing up through the academy, being a fan of the team, sitting up in the stands, knowing I wanted to be on this field someday and now to kind of put my name in the record books like that, the history books. It's a huge honor to do it in front of my family and something I will always remember," he added.

- Impressive Union -

The Philadelphia Union continued their impressive start to the campaign under South African coach Bradley Carnell with a 2-0 win at the New Revolution making it three wins out of three.

Israeli forward Tai Baribo made it six goals in three outings when he put the Union ahead in the 76th minute meeting an inswinging cross from Kai Wagner with a fine header at the back post.

Serbian midfielder Jovan Lukic made sure of the win with a blast from outside the box that flew in off the inside of the post.

Cincinnati looked sharp as they beat Toronto 2-0 thanks to a Kevin Denkey penalty in the 73rd and then Japanese wingerr Yuya Kubo made sure of the points with a clinical finish to a fine break.

Unbeaten D.C. United enjoyed a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City while New York City beat Orlando 2-1 at Yankee Stadium.

Earlier Columbus Crew, the 2023 MLS champions, were held to a 0-0 draw at home to the Houston Dynamo.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are at home to Charlotte on Sunday.