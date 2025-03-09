Morris Milestone As Stylish Sounders Crush LAFC
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Seattle Sounders turned on the style as they thumped Western Conference rivals Los Angeles FC 5-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.
The two clubs have been dominant forces in the West in recent years but Seattle, who beat LAFC in last year's Conference semi-finals, ran away with the game in the second half at Lumen Field.
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, drafted out of college by Seattle and brought up from their reserve club Tacoma Defiance, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a clinical finish after cutting in from the right.
LAFC pulled level seven minutes before half-time through homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz, who poked home from the close-range after a scramble.
But the Sounders got back in front through Paul Rothrock's thundering drive from outside of the box in the 57th minute and Jordan Morris made it 3-1 with his 87th goal for the club making him Seattle's all-time top scorer.
LAFC were ragged at the back and lacked punch in attack where former France international Olivier Giroud was once again ineffective.
