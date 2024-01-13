Morris strikes late as Luton earn controversial draw at Burnley

Burnley, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Carlton Morris scored a controversial stoppage-time equalizer as Luton salvaged a 1-1 draw in their crucial clash with relegation rivals Burnley on Friday.

Zeke Amdouni netted late in the first half at Turf Moor to give Burnley the lead, but Morris headed Luton level in the closing minutes.

Burnley were furious Morris's goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check as Luton's Elijah Adebayo appeared to deliberately block Clarets keeper James Trafford as he tried to catch Alfie Doughty's cross.

Trafford was booked for his protest after the goal was allowed to stand, with Luton's celebrations underlining their relief at avoiding defeat against their fellow strugglers in such dramatic fashion.

Luton remain third bottom, behind fourth bottom Everton on goal difference, while Burnley are second bottom and four points from safety.

It was a devastating blow for Vincent Kompany's men, who were just seconds away from only their fourth win this term in a battle between two clubs promoted from the Championship last season and fighting to preserve their top-flight status.

"My view is the same as anyone who has played the game. Fair play to the Luton player, he tries his luck, he blocks the goalkeeper. You think surely not. VAR will sort this out," Kompany said.

"It's quiet. Everyone is ready to move on with the game and then he gives it.

"This can't decide a game. Something done by a bit of magic but not this. I don't know what to say to my players. It's ridiculous."

Luton boss Rob Edwards added: "If I'm being honest if it's against me I'd be very disappointed like they are.

"I'm pleased they made that decision clearly because it got us a point but I understand their frustrations.

"I do feel for Vinny. That's the fault if there is one with VAR, that it comes down to opinions."