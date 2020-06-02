UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morrison Requires Probe Of US Police Violence Toward Australian Journalists - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:52 PM

Morrison Requires Probe of US Police Violence Toward Australian Journalists - Reports

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on the country's embassy in Washington to investigate the violent actions of US police officers toward the Australian journalists who were covering the protests provoked by the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody, the 7News broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on the country's embassy in Washington to investigate the violent actions of US police officers toward the Australian journalists who were covering the protests provoked by the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody, the 7News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, 7NEWS US correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were attacked by police officers during their coverage of riots near the White House in Washington. Earlier, Australian correspondents of the 7News and 9News tv channels were attacked and searched by police in Minneapolis during two different incidents in which anti-racism riots had broken out.

The Australian Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance has sent a letter to the US ambassador in the country condemning the aggressive actions of the law enforcement authorities.

Several similar incidents involving police violence against journalists covering the ongoing US riots have been reported over the past few days. Mikhail Turgiyev, a journalist from RIA Novosti, a branch of the Rossiya Segodnya Agency that also includes Sputnik, was pepper-sprayed in the face by police on Sunday, despite presenting his press credentials.

Mass demonstrations across the United States erupted against police brutality and racism starting on May 25, after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Some protests have turned into violent riots that include arson and widespread looting. The protests broke out after a video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before becoming unresponsive.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Police Washington White House Died Man George Alliance Minneapolis United States May Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Indonesia's Muslims to skip Hajj this year

4 minutes ago

Gandapur condemns state terrorism in IOJK, urges w ..

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares extend rally

10 minutes ago

Indonesia pulls out of annual Mecca pilgrimage ove ..

10 minutes ago

Las Vegas Police Officer Shot in Head During Anti- ..

10 minutes ago

Govt not to compromise on accountability process: ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.