Mortality In Sweden In July Decreased By 5% Year On Year - Statistics Bureau

Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:20 AM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The death rate of the Swedish population fell by 5 percent in July 2020 compared to the same period last year, Sveriges Radio reported citing the Swedish statistics bureau.

Bureau analyst Thomas Johansson explained that by the fact that the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had affected elderly people, who were the most vulnerable in terms of health and were likely to die within a year.

"There has been a redistribution of the number of deaths over time. If the number of deaths is very high for a certain period, then we observe a decrease in mortality rates later.

If a person is vulnerable, then in case of infection, he will die a little earlier. But even if this did not happen, he would still die within a year," Johansson said.

In March 2020, at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the death rate in Sweden was almost 50 percent higher than the annual average. To date, more than 5,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the country. Almost 90 percent of those who died were people aged over 70.

