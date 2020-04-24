Mortality Rate in Russia in 2019 Lowered by 1.6% - Health Ministry

The mortality rate in Russia In 2019 lowered by 1.6 percent, the press service of the Health Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The mortality rate in Russia In 2019 lowered by 1.6 percent, the press service of the Health Ministry said Friday.

"The general mortality rate from January to December lowered by 1.6 percent in 2019," the press service said in a press release.