Mortar Attack By Militants In Syria's Aleppo Province Kills 8 Children - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Mortar Attack by Militants in Syria's Aleppo Province Kills 8 Children - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A total of 10 civilians, including eight children, were killed and 13 more people were wounded in a mortar attack by militants in the city of Tall Rifat in northern Aleppo province on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

"A sports club in the city of Tall Rifat in Aleppo province was shelled by terrorists.

They fired 120-mm mortar rounds from the southeastern outskirts of the village of Kaljibrin. The shelling killed 10 civilians [a man, a woman and eight children], while another 13 people were injured, including seven children, two of them are in serious condition," Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

According to the general, a total of 40 violations of ceasefire by militants were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours.

