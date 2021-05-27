UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mortar Attack Leaves 7 People Killed, 9 Injured In Afghanistan's North - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:42 PM

Mortar Attack Leaves 7 People Killed, 9 Injured in Afghanistan's North - Reports

At least seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a mortar attack in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, national media reported on Thursday, citing the country's military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) At least seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a mortar attack in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, national media reported on Thursday, citing the country's military.

According to the 209th Shaheen Corps, the attack that took place in a market in the province's Qaisar district on Wednesday evening, causing damage to shops, was committed by the Taliban, the Ariana news broadcaster reported.

The provincial police added that two security force members were injured in the incident, the broadcaster said.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Market Media

Recent Stories

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

6 seconds ago

Five killed after pier collapses in W. Indonesia

1 minute ago

South Australia state announces 10-year Indigenous ..

1 minute ago

OGDCL carries out 2,192 L-KMs 2D, 387 Sq. KMs 3D s ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights to 12 ..

1 minute ago

Namibia's president, first lady test positive for ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.