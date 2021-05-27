At least seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a mortar attack in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, national media reported on Thursday, citing the country's military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) At least seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a mortar attack in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, national media reported on Thursday, citing the country's military.

According to the 209th Shaheen Corps, the attack that took place in a market in the province's Qaisar district on Wednesday evening, causing damage to shops, was committed by the Taliban, the Ariana news broadcaster reported.

The provincial police added that two security force members were injured in the incident, the broadcaster said.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.