KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A mortar round injured six children when it hit a mosque in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz on Tuesday evening, a regional police spokesman told Sputnik.

"The mortar was fired by Taliban militants. It fell into a mosque and injured six children," Imamuddin Rahmani said.

The Taliban, a militant group that maintains a strong presence in the region, denied responsibility for the mosque strike, saying the shell was fired at them by government forces but went astray.

Naeem Mangal, the head of the Kunduz regional hospital, confirmed that six children had been admitted to the facility but said their lives were not at risk.

Civilians continue to pay the highest price for violence in Afghanistan. The United Nations said 2,563 people were killed and 5,676 others injured in the first nine months of this year.