UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mortar Attack Strikes Near Iraqi Security Staff Premises In Ninawa Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mortar Attack Strikes Near Iraqi Security Staff Premises in Ninawa Province - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) A mortar attack was launched on Saturday on the surroundings of the Iraqi regional security staff in the northern province of Ninawa, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported.

According to local media, a complex of government buildings near the Iraqi security staff premises used by the US forces came under fire.

Earlier in the day, several rockets already hit Baghdad's residential area of Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base to the north of the capital.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Baghdad Media Government

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

55 minutes ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

57 minutes ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

57 minutes ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Rockets Fired at Balad Military Base Hosting US Fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.