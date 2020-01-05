Mortar Attack Strikes Near Iraqi Security Staff Premises in Ninawa Province - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) A mortar attack was launched on Saturday on the surroundings of the Iraqi regional security staff in the northern province of Ninawa, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported.

According to local media, a complex of government buildings near the Iraqi security staff premises used by the US forces came under fire.

Earlier in the day, several rockets already hit Baghdad's residential area of Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base to the north of the capital.