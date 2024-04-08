Open Menu

Mortar Fire Kills 3 Tanzanian Soldiers In DR Congo: Southern African Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force

A mortar attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed three Tanzanian soldiers and wounded three others, the Southern African force deployed in the region said Monday

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A mortar attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed three Tanzanian soldiers and wounded three others, the Southern African force deployed in the region said Monday.

"This unfortunate incident happened after a hostile mortar round had fallen near the camp they were staying," the 10-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) said in a statement.

It gave no further details about the incident.

A soldier from South Africa has also died in hospital while being treated for health problems, it added.

The regional bloc deployed 2,900 soldiers to North Kivu province in December to help Congolese government forces battling M23 rebels.

After several years of dormancy, the M23 (March 23 Movement) took up arms again in late 2021 and has seized vast swathes of the province.

Western governments and the United Nations have accused neighbouring Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23, allegations Kigali denies.

The Southern Africa force includes soldiers from regional military heavyweight South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi.

The force suffered its first losses in mid-February when two South African soldiers were killed by mortars.

Related Topics

Africa Attack United Nations Died Kigali Tanzania South Africa Rwanda Congo Malawi March December From Government

Recent Stories

Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shop ..

Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..

17 seconds ago
 WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted wa ..

WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply

20 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist dies in accident

Motorcyclist dies in accident

21 seconds ago
 Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day

Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day

23 seconds ago
 Everton docked two more points for breach of Premi ..

Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

11 minutes ago
 Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine ..

Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off

11 minutes ago
Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasef ..

Jordanians keep up Ramadan rallies for Gaza ceasefire

7 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

11 minutes ago
 Everton docked two more points for breach of Premi ..

Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules

11 minutes ago
 Ant Group launches partnership on International Co ..

Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program ..

17 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances record $3 bn inflow in March ..

Workers' remittances record $3 bn inflow in March 24

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World