Mortar Shell Explosion Kills Four Children In Nepal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:28 AM

Mortar shell explosion kills four children in Nepal

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Four children in western Nepal were killed Thursday after a mortar shell suspected to be from the country's civil war period exploded, police said.

The incident occurred in Rolpa district, the heartland of the decade-long Maoist insurgency that began in 1996 and saw 16,000 people killed and hundreds disappeared.

"They were probably playing with the bomb when it exploded," district police chief Chitra Bahadur Gurung told AFP, adding that the victims were aged between five and 14.

An army team was deployed to dispose a second shell found nearby.

"These are powerful mortar bombs used in war. Such bombs are not used nowadays," Gurung added.

"They seem to be from the insurgency period. We are investigating."Nepal has enjoyed relative calm since the end of the civil war which concluded with a peace deal struck in 2006, bringing the rebels into mainstream politics.

