Mortar Shell Kills 4 Members Of One Family In Afghanistan's Khost Province - Police
Four members of a single family, including three children, were killed in a mortar attack on a house in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost on Friday, the provincial police told Sputnik
A mortar shell hit a house in the Shamal area of Dwa Manda district in the afternoon, according to the police spokesman, Adil Haider.
Three other children were injured.
The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.