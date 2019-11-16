UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mortar Shells Fired Near Contact Line In Eastern Ukraine - DPR Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:14 PM

Mortar Shells Fired Near Contact Line in Eastern Ukraine - DPR Representative

Ukrainian security forces fired mortar shells in the vicinity of the contact line near the village of Petrivske where opposing sides have withdrawn military equipment in accordance with the previously agreed peace plan, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told reporters on Saturday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Ukrainian security forces fired mortar shells in the vicinity of the contact line near the village of Petrivske where opposing sides have withdrawn military equipment in accordance with the previously agreed peace plan, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told reporters on Saturday.

"We recorded nine mortar shells with a caliber of 82 mm [3.2 inches] fired by the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of [Kiev-controlled] Bogdanovka and [DPR-controlled] Petrivske," he said.

On November 9, both the DPR militia and the Ukrainian security forces began the withdrawal of troops near Petrivske, with the process monitored by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The same day, the DPR announced that it had fully withdrawn its forces from the area. On Monday, the Ukrainian military said that it had also completed the practical phase of the troop pullout.

The withdrawal began when Kiev agreed to the Donbas peace plan called "the Steinmeier formula," which would see the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas, gain special status within the country. The withdrawal began on the contact line at the villages of Zolote in Luhansk and Petrivske in Donetsk.

Related Topics

Europe Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev November From

Recent Stories

Nearly 950 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan remembers people of IOK while observing I ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif submits affidavit before LHC, says ..

26 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Illegal structure razed in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.