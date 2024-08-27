Open Menu

Morteza Mehrzad, The 'giant' Lynchpin Of Iran's Sitting Volleyball Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Morteza Mehrzad, the 'giant' lynchpin of Iran's sitting volleyball team

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Iran's sitting volleyball star, Morteza Mehrzad, has battled countless challenges due to his towering height, but now he's ready to help propel his team to another victory at the Paris Paralympics.

At an imposing 2.46 metres (8 ft 0.85 in), Mehrzad is the second tallest living man in the world and the tallest athlete ever to compete in the Paralympics, according to the International Paralympic Committee website.

In 2015, the 36-year-old has joined Iran's national sitting volleyball team after the coach spotted him on a reality tv show about people grappling with life difficulties.

His life has since taken a turn for the better.

"I have always been called the 'tall boy' even before joining the national team or the Paralympic Games," he told AFP after a training session at Iran's sports Federation for the Disabled in Tehran.

"Playing sitting volleyball helped me a lot," he said.

"The physique that I once considered as very bad has helped me in this game, and I could make good use of it."

Along with his team, he is preparing for the 2024 Paris Paralympics which start on Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Sports Iran Paris Tehran Man 2015 TV Coach

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

7 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

7 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

7 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

7 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

7 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

7 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

7 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

7 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

7 hours ago

More Stories From World