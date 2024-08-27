(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Iran's sitting volleyball star, Morteza Mehrzad, has battled countless challenges due to his towering height, but now he's ready to help propel his team to another victory at the Paris Paralympics.

At an imposing 2.46 metres (8 ft 0.85 in), Mehrzad is the second tallest living man in the world and the tallest athlete ever to compete in the Paralympics, according to the International Paralympic Committee website.

In 2015, the 36-year-old has joined Iran's national sitting volleyball team after the coach spotted him on a reality tv show about people grappling with life difficulties.

His life has since taken a turn for the better.

"I have always been called the 'tall boy' even before joining the national team or the Paralympic Games," he told AFP after a training session at Iran's sports Federation for the Disabled in Tehran.

"Playing sitting volleyball helped me a lot," he said.

"The physique that I once considered as very bad has helped me in this game, and I could make good use of it."

Along with his team, he is preparing for the 2024 Paris Paralympics which start on Wednesday.