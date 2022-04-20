Mortgage Applications Decrease by 5 Percent in US as Interest Rates Rise - MBA Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Mortgage applications in the United States have decreased by 5% as mortgage rates have risen to their highest level in more than ten years amid uncertainty and volatility of the housing market, a new Mortgage Banking Association (MBA) survey revealed on Wednesday.

"Ongoing concerns about rapid inflation and tighter US monetary policy continued to push Treasury yields higher, driving mortgage rates to their highest level in over a decade," MBA's Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said in a release on the survey.

Rates increased across the board for all loan types, with the 30-year fixed rate hitting 5.2%, the highest level since 2010, Kan said in the release.

The recent ballooning of mortgage rates has shut most borrowers out of what Kan called "rate/term refinances," which has led to the refinance index to fall for a sixth consecutive week.

For the last several months, the housing market in the United States has been dealing with a much smaller inventory of homes for sale than is usually available and ever-increasing demand. That development has created an environment of fierce competition for the homes that are available and a corresponding record increase in the costs of these homes.

Over the past few months, home prices have swelled by 19.2 percent, a surge that has locked many potential homebuyers out of the market. While some experts say the market is cooling, others say they do not expect the price of homes to fall much.