Moscow Able To Take Measures That Can Hurt US Business, Will Keep Them In Store - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:34 PM

Moscow Able to Take Measures That Can Hurt US Business, Will Keep Them in Store - Lavrov

Russia has opportunities to take measures that are able to hurt US business, but for now they will remain in reserve, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia has opportunities to take measures that are able to hurt US business, but for now they will remain in reserve, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We also have the opportunity to take painful measures for American business, we will also keep them in reserve," Lavrov said during a press conference.

On Thursday, the US slapped new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities. Washington also prohibited US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds starting June 14.

Additionally, the US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the new US sanctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations.

