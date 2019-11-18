UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Abu Dhabi Continuing Talks On Su-35 Delivery To UAE - Russian Gov't Agency

Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:56 PM

Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are continuing talks on the delivery of SU-35 fighter jets to the Middle Eastern country and the joint development of a 5th generation light combat fighter for UAE, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Sunday

Russia and the UAE agreed in 2017 to jointly develop a 5th generation light combat fighter jet based on the MiG-29 aircraft. At the time, Sergey Chemezov, the head of the Russian defense giant Rostec, which is developing the project with the UAE Defense Ministry, said it would take seven years to build the jet.

"Talks on the delivery of SU-35 fighter jets and the development of a 5th generation light combat fighter in the interest of the UAE are continuing," the agency's head, Dmitry Shugaev, said.

