Moscow Accuses NATO Of Intensifying Tensions In Ukraine, Acting Destructively

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:46 PM

NATO acts destructively and contributes to stepping up domestic tensions in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent visit to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) NATO acts destructively and contributes to stepping up domestic tensions in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent visit to Ukraine.

"We have taken note of statements released following the visit of the North Atlantic Council, headed by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, to Ukraine, held from October 30-31. NATO is again bringing a set of absolutely groundless claims and accusations against Russia. It is trying to misrepresent the domestic Ukrainian conflict, presenting it as a conflict with Russia. It is ignoring effort of the Contact Group on Ukraiine," Zakharova said in a statement, released on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The alliance continues acting destructively, it is making effort not toward reconciliation but toward aggravation, it contributes to stoking tensions, including through promising to Ukrainians that NATO will always be on their side. NATO's military support for Kiev obviously produces a destabilizing and provocative effect on the situation in Ukraine," Zakharova went on to say.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman also noted that NATO's calls on Kiev to "rush into the Euro-Atlantic embrace" were only provoking split in the country, deepening "new dividing lines in Europe" and increasing ethnic tensions.

