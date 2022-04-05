UrduPoint.com

Moscow Accuses Ukraine Of 'staging' New Footage Of Dead Civilians

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Moscow accuses Ukraine of 'staging' new footage of dead civilians

Russia on Tuesday accused Ukraine of staging new civilian deaths in a number of locations in an effort to pin the blame on Moscow

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia on Tuesday accused Ukraine of staging new civilian deaths in a number of locations in an effort to pin the blame on Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry made the assertion after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that have prompted international condemnation.

The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military recorded a fake video that purported to show "peaceful civilians allegedly killed by the Russian armed forces".

The video was made on Monday evening in the settlement of Moshchun some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Kyiv and was designed to be distributed through Western media, Moscow said.

"Similar events are now being organised by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other cities," the Russian defence ministry said, referring to cities in north-eastern Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Konotop Sumy Media

Recent Stories

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Man hit to death

Man hit to death

9 seconds ago
 Somalia's Intelligence Says Al-Shabaab Planning As ..

Somalia's Intelligence Says Al-Shabaab Planning Assassination of President

11 seconds ago
 Seven held with weapons

Seven held with weapons

12 seconds ago
 PSB arranges camp to prepare judokas for CWG, ISG, ..

PSB arranges camp to prepare judokas for CWG, ISG, Asiad

13 seconds ago
 Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short ..

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short-sighted move'

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.