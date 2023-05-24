MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel's statement about possible sanctions against Georgia for restoring direct flights with Russia can be qualified as interference in the internal affairs of other states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On May 11, Patel said that the United States could consider imposing sanctions on companies and airports in Georgia "if they service aircraft subject to import and export controls."

"There can be no other qualification (for this statement) than interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

These are air links of countries that are not just neighbors in geographical terms ” we have a lot in the historical context," Zakharova told a briefing.

In response to anti-Moscow rallies in Tbilisi, Russia banned air travel with the country in 2019. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the flight ban. Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said that the country would allow airlines not under Western sanctions to conduct direct flights from Russia. The first direct flight between the two countries in four years took place on May 19.