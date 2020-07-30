Moscow Accuses US of Violating UNSC Resolution Through Helping Kosovo Create Its Own Army

Washington grossly violates UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which authorizes only the presence of peacekeeping forces in Kosovo by helping the partially recognized republic to create their own army, Alexey Zaytsev, a spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Washington grossly violates UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which authorizes only the presence of peacekeeping forces in Kosovo by helping the partially recognized republic to create their own army, Alexey Zaytsev, a spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"Washington's plan is to help the Kosovars create their own army, however, this grossly violates the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which provides for the dismantling of any Kosovo-Albanian paramilitary formations and allows only for the presence of international peacekeeping contingent in the area," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Moscow calls on everyone who is not indifferent to the situation in the Balkans and the future of this region to prevent steps fraught with its destabilization and the accumulation of dangerous conflict potential.