Moscow Acknowledges Constructive Dialogue With US Within Arctic Council - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia acknowledges there the dialogue with the United States within the Arctic Council is constructive, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador at large for Arctic cooperation, Nikolay Korchunov, said on Wednesday.

"I would like to acknowledge the very constructive relationship and dialogue with our American colleagues in the Arctic Council. And above all, I would like to acknowledge the working relationship that I have developed with a senior US official in the Arctic Council, Meredith Rubin," Korchunov said at the round table discussion held by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, adding that there are no tensions between Moscow and Washington but only disagreements over some issues.