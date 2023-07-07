Moscow Actively Preparing for Russia-Africa Summit, Many Events Planned - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Moscow is actively preparing for the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg later this month, there will be many events on the forum's sidelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Active preparations are currently underway for this forum ... (it will be) very eventful, I would say. There are also many events on the sidelines of this summit," Peskov told reporters.