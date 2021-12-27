Moscow Adapting Health Care System to Emergence of Omicron Variant - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Moscow is adapting its medical system to the possible spread of the Omicron strain and is ready to equip hospitals with additional beds, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"While enjoying a reprieve, we are not relaxing, we are now continuing to analyze how our colleagues act abroad and are trying to adapt our medical system to the maximum to a possible arrival of the new strain," Rakova told Sputnik.

According to the official, 6,000 medical beds are available for COVID patients in the Russian capital. If there were no new variant of the coronavirus, the Moscow authorities would have dismantled the beds and dismissed temporary health staff, Rakova said.

All chief doctors in Moscow are aware of additional measures, including the readiness to deploy additional beds for coronavirus patients, she noted.

A total of 41 Omicron cases has been confirmed in Russia since early December.