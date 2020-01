Moscow Adheres to Obligations on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Moscow adheres to to its commitments on Syrian settlement under the Astana process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Moscow adheres to to its commitments on Syrian settlement under the Astana process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russia was currently not fulfilling its obligations under agreements on settlement in Syria's Idlib reached in Astana and Sochi.

"We are committed to our obligations," Zakharova responded to a request to comment on Erdogan's statement.