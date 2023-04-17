UrduPoint.com

Moscow Advocates Ceasefire In Sudan, Peaceful Resolution Of Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Moscow Advocates Ceasefire in Sudan, Peaceful Resolution of Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Moscow advocates immediate ceasefire in Sudan and a peaceful resolution of the current crisis in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Moscow advocates immediate ceasefire in Sudan and a peaceful resolution of the current crisis in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The statement was made following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Sudanese Ambassador in Moscow Mohammed Sirraj.

The sides discussed latest developments in Sudan regarding clashes between the country's armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

"The Russian side stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and the resolution of possible disputes through negotiations. At the same time, the importance of ensuring the safety of the Russian embassy in Khartoum and all Russian citizens in Sudan was emphasized," the ministry's statement read.

