Moscow Advocates for Easing North Korea Sanctions While Progressing in Denuclearization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Moscow believes it necessary to ease international sanctions against North Korea as it moves toward denuclarization, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We consider it necessary to more actively engage the UN Security Council mechanism to help resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The UN Security Council should actively encourage Pyongyang's desire for denuclearization. In practice, this would mean easing the regime of international sanctions against North Korea as it moves toward nuclear disarmament," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Moscow feels that the policy of exerting maximum pressure on Pyongyang, including keeping all sanctions in place until the completion of the denuclearization process, is "absolutely counterproductive and short-sighted."

"We believe that the international restrictions against Pyongyang should be aimed exclusively at stopping financing channels for the country's nuclear missile programs. They cannot be used to punish civilians," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier in December, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for some of the sanctions on Pyongyang to be lifted; for the now stalled dialogue between the United States and North Korea to resume; and for the return of six-party talks between Russia, North Korea, South Korea, the United States, China and Japan.

Negotiations between the US and North Korea broke down after Pyongyang's delegation at talks in Sweden in October abruptly left saying that the negotiations were a failure since the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon Pyongyang has threatened to change course on the denuclearization process unless the White Hosue offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership. From the North's point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to leader Kim Long Un's attempts to settle the issue.