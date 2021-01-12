Moscow, Afghan Companies Are in Talks on Potential Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery - Diplomat

Afghan companies are in talks with their Russian partners on conditions and volume of the potential delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik in an interview

"Afghan economic operators are also interested in Russia's Sputnik V. They are engaged in negotiations with relevant agencies on exact conditions and volumes of the possible deliveries," Kabulov said.