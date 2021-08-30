MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russia maintains constant contact with countries neighboring Afghanistan on the issue of refugees, the number of which can reach hundreds of thousands, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The situation keeps changing all the time. I can say that we are constantly in contact with countries that directly border Afghanistan.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are certainly especially concerned," Lukyantsev said.

The number of potential refugees from Afghanistan could reach hundreds of thousands, the diplomat added.

"We still remember how acute this problem was just several decades ago, and how countries had to jointly address it, including through involving resources of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. This is a very difficult task, it is too hard to make any predictions," Lukyantsev emphasized.