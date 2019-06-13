Moscow After Tanker Incident in Gulf of Oman Urges All Sides to Reduce Tensions - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, after the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman, urges all sides to reduce tensions in the region, primarily around Iran, and considers the incident a reflection of the situation's acuteness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019)

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier Thursday that two explosions occurred in the Gulf of Oman, and two oil tankers were attacked.

"The situation is so explosive that the likelihood of some miscalculation or misunderstanding of the causes and consequences of certain events is generally quite alarming... This is a reflection of the overall extreme acuteness of the situation in the region," Ryabkov said.

"We need measures, first of all, to normalize the situation around Iran, we need to calmly and unbiasedly deal with the incident, not make hasty conclusions," he said.