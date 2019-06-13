UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow After Tanker Incident In Gulf Of Oman Urges All Sides To Reduce Tensions - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

Moscow After Tanker Incident in Gulf of Oman Urges All Sides to Reduce Tensions - Ryabkov

Moscow, after the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman, urges all sides to reduce tensions in the region, primarily around Iran, and considers the incident a reflection of the situation's acuteness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow, after the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman, urges all sides to reduce tensions in the region, primarily around Iran, and considers the incident a reflection of the situation's acuteness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier Thursday that two explosions occurred in the Gulf of Oman, and two oil tankers were attacked.

"The situation is so explosive that the likelihood of some miscalculation or misunderstanding of the causes and consequences of certain events is generally quite alarming... This is a reflection of the overall extreme acuteness of the situation in the region," Ryabkov said.

"We need measures, first of all, to normalize the situation around Iran, we need to calmly and unbiasedly deal with the incident, not make hasty conclusions," he said.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Oman Oil Media All Arab

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.