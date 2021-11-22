Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage of Situation in Syria - Lavrov

Moscow believes Lebanon should not become a hostage of the situation in Syria and third countries should not be settling their scores here, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Moscow believes Lebanon should not become a hostage of the situation in Syria and third countries should not be settling their scores here, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are convinced that Lebanon should not be viewed by anyone as an object of external interference.

Such attempts are being made, moreover, in various directions, and we are convinced that this is destructive both for the Lebanese state and for the regional situation," Lavrov told reporters after his meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib

The Russian minister added that Lebanon should not be a place where third countries will be "settling scores"

"And, of course, we are against the country being hostage to the crisis in neighboring Syria," Lavrov added.