UrduPoint.com

Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage Of Situation In Syria - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Against Lebanon Becoming Hostage of Situation in Syria - Lavrov

Moscow believes Lebanon should not become a hostage of the situation in Syria and third countries should not be settling their scores here, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Moscow believes Lebanon should not become a hostage of the situation in Syria and third countries should not be settling their scores here, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are convinced that Lebanon should not be viewed by anyone as an object of external interference.

Such attempts are being made, moreover, in various directions, and we are convinced that this is destructive both for the Lebanese state and for the regional situation," Lavrov told reporters after his meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib

The Russian minister added that Lebanon should not be a place where third countries will be "settling scores"

"And, of course, we are against the country being hostage to the crisis in neighboring Syria," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Lebanon

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

26 minutes ago
 Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrant ..

Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrants

44 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

46 seconds ago
 Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

48 seconds ago
 Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Count ..

Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Counterpart - Russian Foreign Minis ..

50 seconds ago
 Some US Media Used as Tool for Campaign Against Ru ..

Some US Media Used as Tool for Campaign Against Russia - Kremlin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.