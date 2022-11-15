Moscow Against UN Resolution on Reparations to Ukraine, Will Treat as Legally Non-Binding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia is against the UN resolution on the payment of reparations to Ukraine and will treat it as a legally non-binding document, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly on Monday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation and a remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine.

"This decision is not legally binding. This is how we will treat him. Of course, (we are) vehemently against it," Peskov told reporters.