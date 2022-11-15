UrduPoint.com

Moscow Against UN Resolution On Reparations To Ukraine, Will Treat As Legally Non-Binding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Moscow Against UN Resolution on Reparations to Ukraine, Will Treat as Legally Non-Binding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia is against the UN resolution on the payment of reparations to Ukraine and will treat it as a legally non-binding document, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly on Monday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation and a remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine.

"This decision is not legally binding. This is how we will treat him. Of course, (we are) vehemently against it," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.