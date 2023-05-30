UrduPoint.com

Moscow Airports Operating As Normal After Drone Attack - Russian Air Transport Agency

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) on Tuesday said that airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as normal after the drone attack on the Russian capital.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow.

The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.

"As of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on May 30, 2023, the airports of Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as normal. All airport services and air traffic controllers of air traffic service bodies are working without contingencies," the transport agency told reporters.

Moreover, there are no mass cancellations and delays of flights in Moscow airports, according to the Yandex airport scoreboard website.

