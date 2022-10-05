Moscow Alarmed by Idea of Excluding Russia From Investigation on Nord Stream - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Moscow is alarmed by the statements of Denmark and Sweden about the exclusion of Russia from the investigation of the situation of the incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the participation of the Russia should be mandatory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"So far, from the press conferences that were held in Denmark and Sweden we have heard such alarming statements that any cooperation with the Russian side is excluded. We will certainly wait for some clarifications on this; we believe, of course, that the participation of Russia in the inspection of damaged sites and in the investigation of what happened should be mandatory," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether the ban of the Swedish coast guard on the movement of ships within a radius of 5 nautical miles from the accident on the pipeline will mean that this zone will be put pf reach for Gazprom and its contractors.